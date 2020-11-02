Making the meal: How 10,000 meals are made for this year’s Equinox dinner

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Nancy Virkler wears many hats as she leads her group of 17 volunteers for the Equinox Thanksgiving dinner. The newest hat? Restaurant Coordinator. She has 18 coordinators working with 18 vendors to create this year’s meal.

“The partners have all been confirmed,” said Virkler. “Our only concern is where do we go when we get there, and who is our primary contact.”

All work is being left to the restaurant partners. That means the meals will differ. All will have turkey, mash potatoes, stuffing, gravy, and vegetables, but it’s up to the restaurant to pick the vegetables.

Virkler said there would be no pie this year.

The turkeys were donated by Price Chopper, according to Virkler, but the restaurants supply the rest of the meal. Equinox will then pay the restaurants for the meals. Right now, Virkler says the average cost is ending up around $7.50 a plate.

