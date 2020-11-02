Making the meal: First deadline for food orders is near

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The Equinox Hotline, run by Nancy Virkler, has been answering calls for a week. Their first deadline for Thanksgiving dinner orders is Thursday. That’s when the agencies need to get in the number of meals they will need for their clients.

“We have had an average number of people calling so far, but the first week is slow,” Virkler said Monday. “I have seen a little bit less being ordered by people in senior housing because they are not having company.”

The last day for single orders is the Friday before Thanksgiving this year. Deliveries start on Monday and go through Wednesday, with very few deliveries on Thanksgiving day. The hotline coordinator says if you miss your delivery, they will come back the next day.

To place your order, email the thotline@equinoxinc.org.

