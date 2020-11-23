Making the Meal: Equinox Thanksgiving Dinner is on the way for thousands in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The time has arrived for the Equinox Thanksgiving dinner, and due to concerns over the coronavirus, all of the 11,000 plus meals will be delivered. Monday saw five restaurants loading their meals up, with volunteer drivers taking 15 meals each.

At the Blu Stone Bistro, the walk-in refrigerator was filled with 60 meals they donated for this year’s Equinox dinner.

Blu Stone Bistro donated 60 meals for this years Equinox meal and hope to do more next year.

“We have turkey, the fixings of green beans, potatoes, and stuffing along with some cranberry sauce,” said Barbara Runko from Blu Stone Bistro.

Each meal is delivered cold and comes with instructions on how to reheat the food.

“Today is an easy day,” said Christine Wright, Restaurant Coordinator for Equinox. “Wednesday is our big day. One restaurant will have over 450 meals for us to deliver.”

According to Wright, the sad part is a lot of Monday diners are home alone, but those not able to celebrate the Holiday with others will get a Thanksgiving card.

The meals are left at the front door in a clear plastic bag, along with instructions on how to reheat the food.