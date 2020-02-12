Making maple syrup at home

HILLSDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The time is close upon us, maple syrup making season. When it’s below freezing at night and warm during the day that means the sap is flowing.
Late winter and early spring mean the buckets and lines for collecting sap need to be cleaned. Some have already starts like George Beneke, a retired veterinarian in Hillsdale, N.Y.
Beneke started collecting sap in early January. So far he has made over 20 gallons with the help of his home built reverse osmosis system. That systems cuts his boil time by almost half and reduces the amount of wood he uses.
Beneke says you don’t need a sophisticated systems like his. All you need is a turkey fryer, a large stainless steel pot, and about $30 worth of supplies you can get off the internet or a farm supply store.
Using a turkey fryer, Beneke says, you can process five gallons of sap in about three hours. That’s enough to make 12 oz. of maple syrup.
The key, the retired veterinarian says is to start with a gallon of sap and to slowly add more. He says to keep the sap at a roiling boil until the water is nearly gone. Beneke says that you should be left with about half syrup and half water when you are done.
