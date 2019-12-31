Making and keeping New Year’s resolutions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New Year’s resolutions are a driving force for some people, propelling them into the new year with purpose. For others who may have a more difficult time sticking to their New Year’s resolutions, there are ways to increase the chance of success.

The American Psychological Association (APA) says trying to keep multiple new year resolutions can increase feelings of anxiety. They suggest setting reasonable goals and start by changing one behavior at a time.

The APA also suggest people share their experiences and ask for support in achieving goals. They also say that people should be gentle with themselves if they get off track. “Resolve to recover from your mistakes and get back on track,” the APA’s website says.

The APA’s suggestions on how to keep New Year’s resolutions

Start small

Change one behavior at a time

Talk about it

Don’t beat yourself up

Ask for support

Lifehack.org has compiled a list of 50 common New Year’s resolutions and provided links to websites to help maximize the chance of success. Resolutions on their list include: quitting procrastinating; getting in shape; earning more money; reducing stress; getting quality sleep; getting out of debt and becoming more organized.