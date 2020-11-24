Make peace with the times: have some pie, says Sheriff Giardino

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino announced the distribution of Thanksgiving “Peace” Pies and eggnog to those who do not have dessert on Thanksgiving. Giardino said the pies are a way to provide something to help people have a “peaceful” Thanksgiving in these very chaotic times.

The Sheriff wishes to thank the following businesses who donated on short notice to the community:

Aldi in Johnstown

Hannaford Grocery in Gloversville

Price Chopper of Gloversville and Johnstown

Service Deli Provisions of Johnstown

Stewarts Shops of Fulton County

Members of all Divisions of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office volunteered to distribute the pies and eggnog. Sheriff Giardino thanks both the Alliance Union and the PBA Union membership for their help.

Pies are limited and the sheriff’s office asks that you respond as soon as possible. Additionally, if you already have a meal with a dessert planned, please let someone else accept the offer.

Sheriff Giardino added, “I hope the only time you see a deputy at your home over the Thanksgiving Holiday will be when we deliver a pie and eggnog. I assure you that this is not a way to peak into your home and see how many chairs are set at the table.”

Call 518-736-2116 on Tuesday, November 24 to leave a message requesting a pie or eggnog – the Sheriff’s Office requests that callers speak slowly and clearly leaving your name, phone number and address with the best time for delivery between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25.