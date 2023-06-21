CAPTIAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The first day of summer is music to many ears and make music day is a worldwide festival every summer solstice, this year is the return from the pandemic with over 4,000 live, free music-making events across the United States.

At Washington Park in Albany there were many happy people enjoying the free music and weather as the world celebrates the longest day of the year, the summer solstice. From free music concerts, to face painting, to making your own instruments, the fun is here in the Capital Region.

Make Music Day is completely different from any other traditional music festival. Make music day activities are free and open to all. And the annual worldwide event brings people of all ages and skill levels together to make music.

“This is a way of healing, learning and connecting with the community,” said Beverly Hickman, Troy Community Outreach Connector.

Over in Troy the festivities started at the Tenth Street Garden with a live interactive performance by local artist Jordan Taylor Hill.

“Everyone’s a musician so you should just pick up something and if you’re feeling inspired make some music with friends and family today,” said Hill.

Both Troy and Albany are hosting their first Make Music Day events. It’s a mix of free public musical events that last all day long and into the night at several locations spread throughout the two cities with lots of ways to make music.

Here at the Egg, we were taught how to play a plastic egg.

“Sound is amazing right? And any way you can manipulate that sound is amazing. So, side to side. But if I turn the egg, now I get it more of a length to the sound, right?” demonstrated Brian Melick, percussionist with the band Heard.

The worldwide event was started in France, 1982, and has grown to include over 1,00 cities in 120 countries. City leaders here in the capital region say events like this are needed to help bring the communities together and help keep kids safe.

“Provide youth programs to get to get our kids more involved. Whether it be music Sports basketball whether it just be arts and today shows that Arts plays a huge role in trying to Mentor Youth and really get our youth off the streets,” said Troy City Council President, Carmella Mantello.