Make holiday travel more bearable by following these etiquette tips

FILE – In this Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 file photo, Travelers walk through a security checkpoint in Terminal 2 at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City. The Homeland Security Department is backing away from requiring U.S. citizens to submit to facial-recognition technology when they leave or enter the country. The department said Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 that it has no plans to expand facial recognition to U.S. citizens. A spokesman said DHS will delete the idea from its regulatory agenda, where privacy advocates spotted it this week (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

(NEWS10) – At least 42 million people plan to travel by plane this holiday season. That’s according to a report by the TSA. That’s up 3% from last year.

According to The Protocol School of Washington, there are a few rules to follow when traveling during this busy season to make the trip more bearable.

First, holiday travel will go a lot more smoothly and efficiently if you’re packed appropriately. A seasoned traveler knows to have their boarding pass out and available; to ditch prohibited items like water bottles before getting in line; and to avoid carrying wrapped gifts that will get flagged by the TSA.

Second, few things make a long flight longer than sitting next to someone who is shoe-less with stinky feet. Traveling in the small airplane cabin means everyone is very close together. So be sure to be mindful of things such as offensive odors.

Finally, be mindful of personal space. Don’t hog the arm rests or lean over on to someone else’s seat.

And of course, remember your holiday cheer. Everyone is trying to get to their destination, things will go much more smoothly if they travel with a positive mindset.