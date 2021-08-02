Make-A-Wish kid uses wish to help others with epilepsy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Make-A-Wish kid has started a new emergency medication fund to help others with epilepsy secure life-changing medication.

Maria Lutz, a one wish kid from the Make-A-Wish Northeast, New York, has decided to use her wish to give back. She wished to help others with epilepsy secure life-changing medication, and now she can do it through a new fund called Maria’s Epilepsy Medication Emergency Fund.

Maria’s wish started a $10,000 fund to be administered by the Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern, New York, that will help families in all 22-counties in their service area obtain vital medications. This will be a bridge until insurance is approved or the individual can access a patient assistance program. To learn more or donate, visit her website.

“My wish was to create a dedicated fund within the Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern New York that will help people with epilepsy pay for medication,” Maria Lutz said. “The No. 1 reason for skipping doses is cost. I want to individually help others and possibly even change their life with this fund to help raise money and awareness. The Maria’s Epilepsy Medication Emergency Fund will help raise awareness and money for people who are struggling to afford seizure medication.”