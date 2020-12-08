Majority of SUNY community colleges cancel high-risk indoor sports for 2020-21

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, 27 of the 30 SUNY community colleges who are part of the National Junior College Athletic Association decided to cancel the 2020-21 season for indoor sports that are considered high-risk. Those include basketball, cheerleading, dance, volleyball, and wrestling. Low- to moderate-risk indoor sports, like bowling and swimming and driving, can compete in virtual settings while following COVID-19 protocols.
According to a press release, campuses will still have the option to hold on-campus workouts and training with student-athletes who were part of the high-risk sports.
