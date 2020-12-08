Majority of SUNY community colleges cancel high-risk indoor sports for 2020-21

FILE – In this Jan. 2, 2019, file photo, Penn State’s Bo Nickal, rear left, wrestles with Stanford’s Nathan Traxler in the 197-pound championship bout of the Southern Scuffle wrestling tournament in Chattanooga, Tenn. Stanford announced Wednesday, July 8, 2020, that it is dropping 11 sports amid financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The school will discontinue men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling after the 2020-21 academic year. Stanford also is eliminating 20 support staff positions.(C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, 27 of the 30 SUNY community colleges who are part of the National Junior College Athletic Association decided to cancel the 2020-21 season for indoor sports that are considered high-risk. Those include basketball, cheerleading, dance, volleyball, and wrestling. Low- to moderate-risk indoor sports, like bowling and swimming and driving, can compete in virtual settings while following COVID-19 protocols.

According to a press release, campuses will still have the option to hold on-campus workouts and training with student-athletes who were part of the high-risk sports.