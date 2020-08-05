Major cruise lines cancel departures through October

FILE – In this March 14, 2020, file photo, the Grand Princess cruise ship is docked at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif. Two men who were on the coronavirus-stricken cruise ship died from the virus after being returned to California. Federal officials confirmed Thursday, March 26, 2020 that fewer than half the ship’s passengers were tested for the virus, despite assurances from Vice President Mike Pence and California’s governor that everyone aboard the ship would be tested. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

(CNN) — None of the major cruise lines will be setting sail any time soon.

All sailing will now be suspended at least through October.

That was announced Wednesday by the Cruise Lines International Association. Its members include Carnival, Disney, Norwegian, and Royal Caribbean.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a no-sail order effective through September for cruise ships carrying more than 250 passengers due to the the coronavirus.

The group says it is extending that for the health and safety of passengers and crew.

It is the third time the group has pushed back relaunching cruise ships since the global pandemic hit.

