Major construction work on Route 7 and Collar City Bridge completed

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A major construction project affecting part of Route 7 and the Collar City Bridge has been completed, Governor Cuomo has announced. The project, which spanned two years and cost over $29 million, rehabilitated the Collar City Bridge and a stretch of State Route 7 from the City of Troy in Rensselaer County to the Town of Colonie in Albany County.

The bridge was resurfaced, its bearings and joints were replaced and its adjoining ramps were rehabilitated.

Bridges that carry State Route 7 over Route 32 (Cohoes Road), the D&H Railroad line and Elm Street were rehabilitated and concrete repairs were made to the westbound climbing lane between I-787 and the Northway. Other improvements included drainage enhancements and the repaving of the ramp to Route 9 and the approaches to the Northway in Latham. Overhead sign structures on eastbound State Route 7 and the bridge were also replaced.

Governor Cuomo said the completion of the project would “not only enhance safety for motorists, but will increase access to communities and local businesses.”

“Even as we fight this pandemic, New York is continuing to complete vital infrastructure projects that are critical to the continued health and economic viability of our communities. The Collar City Bridge and State Route 7 are critical pieces of the Capital Region’s transportation infrastructure, and the completion of this project will not only enhance safety for motorists, but will increase access to communities and local businesses and help keep the Capital Region’s economy moving.” Governor Andrew Cuomo

The bridge, which crosses the Hudson River at Troy, is used by over 56,000 vehicles a day. It also connects the City of Troy, Green Island and Albany county. Route 7 is one of the region’s most heavily traveled east-west arteries. In addition to the numerous retail locations based along the road, it also provides access to the Northway (I-87).

In an attempt to minimize the impact on commuters and travelers, work on the project took place at night and on weekends, and with minimal lane closures during peak travel periods. The Governor’s Office says minor finishing work will continue underneath the Collar City Bridge,