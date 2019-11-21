Maintaining sleep routine important around the holidays

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Sleep may be the last thing on people’s minds as the holidays approach but it’s important to maintain a consistent sleep schedule according to the National Sleep Foundation’s website.

A disruption in normal wake/sleep times can impact a person’s ability to enjoy the holidays. The foundation says sleep disturbances can also impact the feeling of wakefulness for days after the disruption.

People are expected to be traveling in record numbers in advance of Thanksgiving. The Sleep Foundation says it’s important to schedule travel during normal wake times. If that’s not possible, the foundation suggests getting back on track with a normal sleep schedule as soon as possible.

The foundation suggests exposure to natural daylight to increase the body’s urge to sleep in the evening. They also suggest doing things that remind your body of its normal rhythm while visiting family or friends. This can be a simple as a cup of coffee in the morning, reading a book or taking a bath.

Anxiety can also have an impact on a person’s ability to sleep. Below are the foundation’s tips for reducing anxiety to get a better night’s sleep around the holidays.