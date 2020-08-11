Maine man fends off a pair of attacking foxes

WOOLWICH, Maine (AP) — A pair of foxes have attacked a man in a community that neighbors a city where more than a dozen residents and pets were attacked by rabid foxes last year.

Seventy-nine-year-old James Collins said he was using a motorized trimmer in his yard in Woolwich last week when he was knocked to the ground by fox. He struck that fox until it fled, and whacked a second fox with a cane.

Collins’ experience is similar to the ones experienced by the 18 Bath residents and pets who were attacked by rabid foxes last year. Collins was bitten several times on his arms and legs and received medical treatment for rabies.

