Maine man arrested on weapons charges in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Maine man is facing multiple felony weapons charges after being arrested in the town of Clifton Park. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the La Quinta Inn and Suites on Route 9 following reports of a man wandering around with a weapon.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect, Michael J. McLaughlin, and found he was in possession of multiple firearms.

McLaughlin has been arrested and charged with two counts of second degree, and three counts of third degree, criminal possession of a weapon.

The Maine resident was arraigned at Malta Town Court and was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility on $20,000 cash bail, $40,000 secured bond, or $80,000 partially secured bond.

He will answer the charges in Clifton Park at a later date.

