Magnolia Network’s ‘Inn the Works’ to feature two local companies

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Season 2 of “Inn the Works” will feature two local companies that host, Lindsey Kurowski will attempt to restore. The two companies are, Dagostino Building Blocks, of Schenectady, and Mike Darling Construction, of Troy.

“Inn the Works” is a show on the Magnolia Network that follows Lindsey Kurowski and her family restoring historic motels, inns, and lodges across America to give vacationers the stay of their dreams.

Kurowski will be restoring The Springs Motel, a mid-century modern motel in New Ashford, Massachusetts. While working on this motel, Kurowski will utilize the Breeze Block product line manufactured by Dagostino Building Blocks as a centerpiece of her restoration.

Mike Darling Construction will also be featured as they will provide the installation team for Dagostino Breeze Block during Lindsey’s renovation project at The Springs Motel.

Season 2 of “Inn the Works” will premiered on Friday, October 29 on Discovery+. Both of these local companies will be shown during Episode 3 on Friday, November 12 until the end of the season.

Host Lindsey Kurowski said, “One of my favorite parts of filming season 2 of Inn The Works was connecting with Ken & Mike. The breeze blocks were exactly what I was looking for to bring this motel back to life with a nod to its mid-century history. Watching Mike and Ken hopelessly try to teach me how to be a mason was hands down my favorite part of a 90 day shoot! What an art, I think I earned my mason badge!!” She continued, “We worked on several projects using vintage breeze block shapes/styles that Ken’s family first started manufacturing back in the 1930’s and 1940’s. It worked then and I have to tell you, it still works now. Mission accomplished!“

“We will be celebrating our 100 year anniversary next year. To have our Breeze Block featured on the show and to be on the show myself is an honor” said Ken Dagostino 3. “The mid-century modern era that this product originated from connects the first and second generations of our company with the third and fourth generation currently at the company. It’s almost as if we are all a part of the show together, which means a lot to me.”

“It was an honor to be chosen for some of the projects on the production of Inn the Works” said Mike Darling. “I didn’t know what I was getting into at first, but the entire experience was great. The cast and crew were welcoming and fun. Like with so much else, it’s been a tough few years in the construction industry and this was a welcome change that boosted the morale of my entire crew. We were able to be really creative and use our skills to make a positive impact. It’s great to imagine what a property that has been run down and neglected could be and be part of helping to turn that around.”