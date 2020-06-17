Magic Hat Brewing Company moving from Burlington to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/AP) — One of Vermont’s oldest craft breweries, Magic Hat Brewing Company is moving to New York state, shifting all production to Genesee Brewing Company in Rochester.
Some Magic Hat beers are already made at the Genesee Brewing Company.
The company announced Tuesday it could no longer keep multiple breweries open. Burlington-based Zero Gravity agreed to take over the Vermont facility.
All 43 Magic Hat employees will be considered for open positions within Zero Gravity, or receive severance should they leave FIFCO USA, the beverage conglomerate that owns Genesee and Magic Hat.
In a statement, FIFCO CEO Rich Andrews said that Magic Hat’s long ties to the Burlington community made this decision difficult.
