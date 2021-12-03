Madison VanDenburg to perform with Empire State Youth Orchestra

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Empire State Youth Orchestra (ESYO) will be teaming up with Madison VanDenburg for a holiday performance at Proctors on Sunday, December 19. A local author will also be joining them for Sleigh Ride: An ESYO Holiday Spectacular.

The show brings together a holiday story and music. It will feature an orchestral version of VanDenburg’s new single “The Light of Christmas.”

“Music is the best accompaniment to the holidays,” said ESYO’s Executive Director, Rebecca Calos. “The pandemic has challenged us all and kept many from seeing their families during the holiday season. We believe that our musicians and our community could use a magical sleigh ride and sparkling music to reignite the light and love of the holidays.”

VanDenburg performed her new holiday song at Schenectady’s Holiday Parade on November 20. “They asked, ‘what do you think, do you like the song?’ and I was like, ‘I love it!’ I just fell in love with it. It’s just such a beautiful Christmas song. It’s just classic and timeless. The Capital Region has always just been so awesome to me and my music, so we wanted to give them a little bit of a first taste, a first hear before the world gets to hear it,” she said.

“I am thrilled beyond words to be back on the stage of Proctors Theater with the fabulous musicians of ESYO for this special holiday concert,” said conductor Helen Cha-Pyo. “More than ever, we all have come to realize how precious it is to be able to make music together and share that joy with a live audience, especially when we can celebrate amazing young talents from our own communities, such as Madison.”

Many classic holiday songs will be included in the performance like “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and “There Is No Place Like-Home for the Holidays.” Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or by calling the Proctors Box Office at (518) 346-6204.