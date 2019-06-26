Madison VanDenburg to perform during Opening Weekend at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA (NEWS10) – Madison Vandenburg will be performing at the Saratoga Race Course as part of the Opening Weekend festivities for the 2019 season.

The New York Racing Association announced the 17 year old from Cohoes will be performing for fans at the track Saturday July 13th. As a rising senior at Shaker High School outside Albany, NY, VanDenburg’s journey to stardom began with an audition for “American Idol” last fall.

Chosen as one of 40 contestants invited to Los Angeles to appear on the latest season of the show, VanDenburg finished among the three finalists and wowed the celebrity judges with her soaring renditions of “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Kelly Clarkson’s “Breakaway.”

Gates to Saratoga Race Course open at 11 a.m. Grandstand general admission is $7. Admission is available for purchase at the gate or in advance at Ticketmaster.com.