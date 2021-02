ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- On Sunday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The statewide positivity rate, now at 2.99%, dropped below 3% for the first time since November 23.

The Governor also said the first case of the South African variant has been identified in a resident of New York State. The sequencing, involving a Nassau County resident, was conducted at Opentrons Labworks Inc's Pandemic Response Lab, a New York City based commercial lab, and verified at the Wadsworth Center in Albany. Last week, a Connecticut resident who had been hospitalized in New York City was found to have the South African variant.