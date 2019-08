ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)—Madison Park located on the corner of Ontario and Madison Avenue is the latest Albany Park to get revamped. Lines of sight were improved, the old playground equipment was removed, and now there are three basketball courts instead of two.

KOMPAN donated $100,000 in equipment. Kids can play on the play structures and parents can work out on their own structures.

Madison park also has the first elliptical machine at a park in Albany.