Macy’s to stop selling real fur by end of fiscal year 2020

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2015 file photo, shoppers carry bags as they cross a pedestrian walkway near Macy’s in Herald Square in New York. The unseasonably warm weather has left some people feeling cold about holiday shopping. Sales of cold-weather items have been particularly icy. Sales of women’s boots in New York, are […]

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s Inc. says it will stop selling real fur by the end of its fiscal year 2020 at its namesake stores, Bloomingdale’s, as well as at its discount outlets.

As part of the announcement, the department store chain says it will close its fur vaults and salons.

In statement, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette says company representatives have regularly met with the Humane Society of the United States and other non-governmental groups.

Macy’s store label brands are already fur free.

The Cincinnati-based retailer says that the rise of new fabric technology like faux fur will make the transition easier.

Macy’s follows such companies as Ralph Lauren and Burberry in dropping real fur.

Macy’s fiscal year 2020 will end in early 2021.