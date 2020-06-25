Macy’s lays off nearly 4,000 employees

(CNN) — Macy’s is laying off nearly 4,000 employees as COVID-19 continues to hurt the retailer’s bottom line.
Those cuts, in back-office and management jobs, represent 3% of the Macy’s workforce.
The layoffs will save the department store chain roughly $630 million annually.
Meanwhile, the company is reopening many of its U.S. stores, which it previously said are performing better than expected.
Stores started reopening in early May as states lifted stay-at-home orders.
Macy’s also says many of its furloughed employees will be brought back in the first week of July. It put most of its 125,000 employees in furlough in March.
Macy’s, which also owns Bloomingdale’s and Blue-Mercury, has roughly 775 stores in the U.S.
