Macy’s lays off nearly 4,000 employees

The exterior of a Macy’s department store is seen at the Landmark Mall on January 5, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia. – Investors hammered retailers early January 5, 2017 as US stocks opened near flat following reports of disappointing holiday sales from department stores Macy’s and Kohl’s. Macy’s slumped 12.8 percent and Kohl’s 17.2 after both reported lower sales in the critical November-December period. Macy’s also said it plans to cut as many as 10,100 jobs in a response to the decline of shopping in stores due to the rise of e-commerce. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Macy’s is laying off nearly 4,000 employees as COVID-19 continues to hurt the retailer’s bottom line.

Those cuts, in back-office and management jobs, represent 3% of the Macy’s workforce.

The layoffs will save the department store chain roughly $630 million annually.

Meanwhile, the company is reopening many of its U.S. stores, which it previously said are performing better than expected.

Stores started reopening in early May as states lifted stay-at-home orders.

Macy’s also says many of its furloughed employees will be brought back in the first week of July. It put most of its 125,000 employees in furlough in March.

Macy’s, which also owns Bloomingdale’s and Blue-Mercury, has roughly 775 stores in the U.S.

LATEST STORIES