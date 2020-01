FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at the 2016 The Meadows Music and Arts Festivals at Citi Field in Flushing, New York. Authorities say an Arizona man has become the second person arrested on drug charges in the investigation of the overdose death of the rapper. Havasu City, Ariz., police said Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, that Ryan Reavis has been charged with possession of marijuana and prescription drugs. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN) — More Mac Miller material is available.

A posthumous album, comprised of the Pittsburgh-born rapper’s final recordings was released Friday.

Miller died of an accidental overdose in 2018.

The album is called “Circles” and is a companion album to his “Swimming.”

Miller’s family said in a statement it was a complicated decision to make, but that it was important to Malcolm, his real name, for the world to hear his music.