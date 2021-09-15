Mac and cheese lovers rejoice! Panera giving away gold mac necklaces

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Panera Bread is giving away gold mac necklaces to celebrate the launch of their grilled mac and cheese sandwich. The gold chain necklace is bedazzled with three gold plated noodles.

Go to Panera’s mac necklace website for a chance to win one. Act quickly because Panera is only giving away 500 necklaces.

The grilled mac and cheese sandwich combines mac and cheese with parmesan crisps on toasted white miche bread. Starting September 18, Panera will deliver the sandwich to your door for just $1.