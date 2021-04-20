Lyrid Meteor Shower might be visible this week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — It is going to be a difficult week to view our first meteor shower of 2021, but if you do it right, it just might be possible. The Lyrid Meteor Shower begins Tuesday and ramps up through its peak on Thursday.

However with some storm systems impacting our region our skies will be filled with clouds most nights. Tonight and Friday might be one of the best nights to see any meteors but they won’t be during the peak.

“Tonight for the Twin Tiers and down into Northeastern Pennsylvania. And then clouds start rolling in on Tuesday and for a meteor shower viewing it is not going to be the greatest because I don’t see any night this week where we are going to actually have clear skies other than maybe tonight,” said Meteorologist Jake Chalupsky from the National Weather Service in Binghamton.

The next best shot is going to be pre dawn on friday, one full day after peak. We usually pose a decent shot to see meteors out here as we avoid most light pollution. This week get to a nice high location, let your eyes adjust, and face east. You just might be able to see one this week.