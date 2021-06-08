Lynyrd Skynyrd heading to SPAC this summer

News
Posted:
Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour 2021 will include a trip to SPAC.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Lynyrd Skynyrd will be rocking SPAC on August 28. They will be stopping at the concert venue on their Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour.

When the pandemic began, Lynyrd Skynyrd was in the middle of a farewell tour. That tour was cut short, but instead of finishing up a farewell tour, they are kicking it into high gear with a new tour.

The initial 30 dates kick off June 13, 2021, and run coast to coast and border to border through November 19.

TESLA will perform as direct support for a majority of the Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour dates, and Kansas, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Blackberry Smoke, Allman Betts Band, and The Marshall Tucker Band wrap up the other dates.

Tickets are expected to go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on their website.

