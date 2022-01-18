Lynch Literacy Academy in Amsterdam going remote

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The students and staff at the Lynch Literacy Academy in Amsterdam are going remote on Tuesday, January 18. The school is going remote because of some minor flooding and damage to the building over the weekend.

Staff and students should not report to school for in-person instruction on Tuesday, January 18. Students should instead login with their teachers on Google Classroom for remote assignments, etc.

An announcement will be made on Parent Square and the Amsterdam School District website on Wednesday, January 19, to update families and staff about further scheduling for the week.

This does not affect any other schools in the district which will all be on their normal in-person schedule on Tuesday, January 18.