Lyft driver hits jogger and keeps going with passenger in car

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen announced Thursday Patrick Phelan, 53, of Saratoga Springs has pleaded guilty. Phelan admitted to driving for Lyft drunk and hitting a 72-year-old jogger in Saratoga Springs in November 2020.

According to court documents, Phelan admitted to driving drunk and hitting Andrew Fincke while he jogged along the side of the road. Phelan also had a young woman in the car on her way to work as he was driving for Lyft at the time.

Phelan swerved out of his lane, hit Fincke who launched into the air and then took off with his passenger still in the backseat. Fincke had severe injuries to his head, legs and body and was transported to Albany Med for treatment.

Witnesses say Phelan made no attempt to hit his brakes or attempted to avoid the crash in anyway. Bystanders were able to get a license plate number and a description of the vehicle and give it to police.

A short time later police found the Phelan’s Jeep on Broadway with front end damage and a broken windshield. His passenger was still in the vehicle. After a short chase he was taken into custody.

A chemical test showed Phelan’s blood alcohol content to be .33, more than four times the legal limit.

Phelan pleaded guilty to Aggravated Vehicle Assault (Felony) and Reckless Endangerment (misdemeanor). Phelan is expected to be sentenced to three to nine years on June 24. His license will also be revoked.