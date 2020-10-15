Luzerne Music Center given largest gift in 40-year history

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Luzerne Music Center announced Thursday that they had recieved a $500,000 gift from the estate of singer-songwriter Jack Lawrence; the largest financial donation ever recieved by the organization.

The gift is being divided into use in a couple different parts of the music camp’s operations. $50,000 will be used to create an endowed student scholarship, operating in perpetuity. Nearly 150 campers come to the Luzerne Music Center annually, and over 65 percent of them recieve some sort of financial aid to get there.

The gift also includes Lawrence’s archive of original manuscripts, which will be placed in a museum and composition studio on the campus. That space is currently part of an onling renovation project.

“This gift secures Mr. Lawrence’s legacy, which fits closely with our mission of encouraging students to follow their passions and dreams,” said Luzerne Music Center CEO and Artistic Director Elizabeth Pitcairn. “We hope to inspire them to pursue what they love and to instill a lifelong love of music.”

In addition to his own work as a singer-songwriter, Lawrence wrote Frank Sinatra’s “All or Nothing At All,” and write for Rosemary Clooney, Bobby Darin and Dinah Shore. Lawrence died in 2009.

The Luzerne Music Center has recieved similar help from Stewart’s Shops, The Levin Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, the Charles R. Wood Foundation and the New York State Council of the Arts, as well as support from New York State Legislature.

At the center, young musicians ages 9 to 18 learn and train in different musical styles each year.

