LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On February 18, the Luzerne-Hadley Fire Department is hosting a free ice fishing tournament for children up to 16 years old. The tournament will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Prizes and trophies awarded to the top 5 finishers and the smallest fish.

Registration will be held in the parking lot across from the Hadley-Luzerne Junior-Senior High School. The Mardon Sport Shop will provide bait for the competition. Free hot dogs, chili, and hot cocoa are available for children.