Lt. Governor for a day program launched in Vermont

MONTPELIER, VT, (NEWS10) – A Vermont school got a taste of how state government works as the virtual Lieutenant Governor for a Day program launched. Kids at Rutland Intermediate School learned about the inner-workings of the Vermont legislature, the role of the Lt. Governor and unique facts about the Vermont State House.

The program was broadcast over on Zoom, with Lt. Governor Gray hosting it from her office before the 1:00 p.m. convening of the Vermont Senate. Senator Cheryl Hooker of Rutland also joined the conversation.

Lt. Governor Gray said she was “inspired” by the 4th graders and “moved” by their priorities of ending homelessness and systemic racism.

“I’m inspired by the 4th graders at Rutland Intermediate School for their genuine interest in state government and for their thoughtful questions and ideas. When asked what they would do as Lt. Governor, I was deeply moved to learn of their priorities of ending homelessness and systemic racism among other urgent issues facing our communities. While COVID-19 has made it impossible to welcome classrooms to the State House, I hope students can still feel connected to the building and know that as our future leaders, government is accessible and participation is possible.” Lt. Governor Molly Gray

Other classes are invited to take part in the program. Lt. Governor for a day will continue every other Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. throughout the 2021 Legislative session. Schools and teachers who want to participate are invited to register online.