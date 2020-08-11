Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul welcomes Blue Jays to Buffalo

News

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is in town to welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to their temporary home in the Queen City.

Watch the conference in the video player above.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga