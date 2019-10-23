Lt. Gov addresses sexual assault prevention at 4th annual seminar

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The State Police Campus Sexual Assault Victims Unit organized the 4th Annual New York State Police Campus Sexual Assault Seminar at the State Police Academy in Albany.

Campus officials and law enforcement members in attendance heard from experts presenting on a number of topics including the investigation of sexual assault cases, victim trauma and forensic interviewing, stalking and reducing gender bias.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul attended and spoke about preventing sexual assault.

“I feel confident that our state police have spear headed this effort with very willing partners particularly these advocates and supportive services to help people get what they need,” Hochul said.

When it comes to sexual assault, she says the culture is changing thanks in part to the Enough is Enough law adopted in 2015, that requires colleges in the state to have a uniform definition of consent.

“It’s almost impossible to quantify by numbers how you’ve changed a culture, but I do know that there have been over 70 arrests, there have been 348 cases investigated. And that didn’t happen before this law,” she added referring to the Enough is Enough initiative.

Victims have the option to bring their cases to either local or state police and more are reporting what happened to them.

With more victims reporting, more people will be held accountable for their actions, she added.

“I think we have made tremendous strides,” Hochul said. “But I’m never gonna say we are finished as long as one person out there feels uncomfortable, in a work place or in a college campus or in their home.”

