ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Capital Region residents are spending more money on gas and despite actions to curb the price, it’s been steadily rising for two weeks. Once below $4 a gallon, the average price of regular gas locally was $4.471 on Wednesday, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy can help you find out which gas stations in the area have the cheapest prices and where some of the highest prices are. Wondering where those places are? Check out the tables below:

Gas stations with the lowest price

Grade Station Price Regular Gulf, 100 S Comrie Avenue, Johnstown $4.09 Mid-grade Gulf, 178 Fairview Avenue, Hudson $4.29 Premium Stewarts Shops, 20 Broadway, Menands $4.19 Diesel Mobil, 1210 Altamont Avenue, Rotterdam $3.29 GasBuddy prices as of Mar. 9 at 4 p.m.

Gas stations with the highest price

Grade Station Price Regular Mor Powr Fuels, 11683 U.S. 9 W, Coxsackie $5.29 Mid-grade Fastrac, 208 Corinth Road, Queensbury $5.09 Premium Fastrac, 138 Market Street, Amsterdam $5.34 Diesel Mobil, 330 Becker Drive, Rottedam $5.99 GasBuddy prices as of Mar. 9 at 4 p.m.

Since last week, the average price of gas in New York has gone up 56 cents. One cent higher than neighboring Vermont (55 cents) and six cents lower than Massachusetts (62 cents). The three states where gas prices rose the most are Nevada (69 cents), California (67 cents), and Alaska (65 cents).

A year ago the price of gas in Albany was below $3 a gallon. Here’s some more statistics from GasBuddy:

Average price Mar. 9 $4.473 Mar. 8 $4.458 A week from Mar. 9 $3.908 A month from Mar. 9 $3.677 A year from Mar. 9 $2.831

The last time gas was over $4 a gallon was in 2012 and before that 2008. Price gouging may be considered prices 20% over the average, according to the United States Public Interest Research Group. Although price gouging is illegal in New York, there is no percentage set by the state for people to know if a price is being gouged.

Reports of price gouging can be made on the New York Attorney General’s website. To report price gouging, people will need to provide: