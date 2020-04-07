Lowe’s to close all stores, facilities for Easter to give workers ‘much-deserved’ day off

(WDAF/WFLA) — The home improvement hardware store Lowe’s will close all stores and distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada on Easter Sunday.

The April 12 closure gives employees a day to relax, since stores have ramped up work during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement.

“We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge.” Marvin Ellison, LOWE’S PRESIDENT AND CEO

No hourly employee scheduled for Sunday will lose hours or face reduced pay as a result of the closure, the statement says.

“I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic,” Ellison says.

The statement said the company is also considering additional operational changes, like:

More third-party cleaning shifts

Enhanced curbside pick-up

Customized plexiglass shields at all registers

In-store social distancing markers

Dedicated social distance ambassadors to monitor customer flow and adhere to guidelines

Regular overhead announcements and adjusted store layouts.

To show appreciation to our associates, all Lowe's stores and distribution centers in the United States and Canada will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12. https://t.co/f9eBAVjDwS pic.twitter.com/RCsacJWdT2 — Lowe's Media (@LowesMedia) April 7, 2020

LATEST STORIES: