Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Lowe’s to close all stores, facilities for Easter to give workers ‘much-deserved’ day off

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WDAF/WFLA) — The home improvement hardware store Lowe’s will close all stores and distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada on Easter Sunday.

The April 12 closure gives employees a day to relax, since stores have ramped up work during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement.

“We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge.”

Marvin Ellison, LOWE’S PRESIDENT AND CEO

No hourly employee scheduled for Sunday will lose hours or face reduced pay as a result of the closure, the statement says.

“I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic,” Ellison says.

The statement said the company is also considering additional operational changes, like:

  • More third-party cleaning shifts
  • Enhanced curbside pick-up
  • Customized plexiglass shields at all registers
  • In-store social distancing markers
  • Dedicated social distance ambassadors to monitor customer flow and adhere to guidelines
  • Regular overhead announcements and adjusted store layouts.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak