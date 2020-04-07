Lowe’s to close all stores, facilities for Easter to give workers ‘much-deserved’ day off

(WDAF/WFLA) — The home improvement hardware store Lowe’s will close all stores and distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada on Easter Sunday.
The April 12 closure gives employees a day to relax, since stores have ramped up work during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement.
No hourly employee scheduled for Sunday will lose hours or face reduced pay as a result of the closure, the statement says.
“I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic,” Ellison says.
The statement said the company is also considering additional operational changes, like:
- More third-party cleaning shifts
- Enhanced curbside pick-up
- Customized plexiglass shields at all registers
- In-store social distancing markers
- Dedicated social distance ambassadors to monitor customer flow and adhere to guidelines
- Regular overhead announcements and adjusted store layouts.
