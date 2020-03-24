Lowe’s donates $10 million to get protective gear to medical professionals

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (NEXSTAR) — While hospitals nationwide face shortages of essential items during the coronavirus pandemic, Lowe’s is stepping in to help. The company is donating $10 million in essential protective products for medical professionals.
It’s part of a $25 million initiative to help support the company’s workers, customers, and surrounding communities as the pandemic takes hold.
Lowe’s stores will also work under adjusted hours starting Monday. The adjustments give workers more time to restock and sanitize stores:
Some of the money will also go to the Employee Relief Fund to help workers in times of disaster and crisis.
