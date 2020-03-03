Low voter turnout for both major political parties in 2016 NY primaries

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Democrats in 14 states are voting for the next presidential nominee on Super Tuesday, and on April 28, New York Democrats will be able to do the same. However, the majority of registered New York voters sat the last primary election out.

Registered active voters far outweighed inactive voters for both major political parties at the beginning of April 2016, but 66% of them didn’t vote. This left a mere 34% of registered Democrats and Republicans to determine the state’s presidential nominee, based on voter enrollment and election result data from the New York Board of Elections.

2016 New York primary voting stats by party affiliation

Source: New York State Board of Elections

It was the opposite when it came time to vote in the presidential election of November 2016: nearly 7.7 of the 12.5 million, or 61% of registered New York voters, went to the polls. New York also added 766,408 new voters between April and November 2016.

New voters in New York have until April 3 to register at their local board of elections or other state agencies in order to be able to vote in the state’s presidential primary. The deadline has passed for registered voters looking to change their party affiliation before the presidential primaries.

