Low-risk COVID exposures confirmed at Warren County businesses

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services has confirmed COVID-19 in an individual who visited several businesses around the county within the period of infection.

The resident visited FitCity on Route 9 in Queensbury, from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8; Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury, from 9 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8; and The Pizza Shop on Main Street in Warrensburg, from 3 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 9.

Masks are believed to have been worn while the resident visited these businesses.

Anyone who visited the above businesses during or around those times is asked to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms, which can include fever, cough, chills and a loss of taste or smell. Anyone who may have been exposed could exhibit symptoms for the next 14 days following exposure.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact their medical provider, or an urgent care or local public health agency. Warren County Health Services can be reached by phone at (518) 761-6580.

Late last month, Warren County released a list of other businesses where coronavirus exposures are believed to have taken place.