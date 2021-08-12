Low pressure and discolored water in Albany due to fire hydrant testing

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) – On Sunday, August 15, the Albany Water Department (AWD) will be conducting multiple fire flow tests on hydrants within the City.

These tests are being conducted in coordination with the Insurance Services Office, Inc. (ISO), as part of their Public Protection Survey. ISO gathers information used to develop property insurance premium calculations.

A map showing the location of the hydrants being tested on Sunday, August 15 can be found below:

These tests can cause low water pressure and temporary water discoloration for residents and businesses located in the area. If you see your water discoloration it is not harmful, but the water can make your clothes discolored if you use it to wash your clothes.

Any temporary water discoloration can be remedied by running cold water faucets for several minutes or until clear. If any resident or business experiences prolonged periods of water discoloration, they should call Albany Water Department dispatch at (518) 434-5322.

