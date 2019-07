PITTSFIELD, M.A. (NEWS10) — Early Monday afternoon, a tractor trailer caught a low hanging cable while passing through the intersection of Dalton Avenue and Meadowview Drive according to Pittsfield Police.

Photo provided by Pittsfield Police Dept.

Officials say the low hanging wire was attached to a telephone pole that broke off at its base with such force causing it to fly across four lanes of heavy traffic.

Photo provided by Pittsfield Police Dept.

Picture shows where the pole was

Photo provided by Pittsfield Police Dept.

Picture shows where the pole came to a rest.

Two vehicles sustained minor damage and no injuries were reported.