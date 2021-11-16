Low bridge crashes happening time after time in the Capital Region

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two truck accidents in the Capital Region closed roads and snarled traffic for hours on Tuesday. Several low bridges have been hit by trucks time and time again.

The reason something we’ve seen numerous times with a certain bridge in Glenville … drivers not paying attention to height restriction signs.

News10 looks into the growing problem and possible solutions.

This afternoon a cement truck hit the underpass of the Albany County Rail Trail Bridge in Slingerlands.

A truck was going westbound on New Scotland Rd and was too tall to make it under the underpass.

The truck became lodged underneath the bridge causing the roadway to be closed for several hours until the truck could be removed

“People can’t read signs, they really can’t raise the bridge, so they are going to be replacing it,” said Allen Via.

Allen lives near the bridge and believes it physically can not take another hit.

“It hasn’t been too much of a problem but that cement truck hitting the bridge is going to be a big time problem if it did some structural damage,” said Via.

The driver of truck was not injured during the crash. But was charged with disobeying a traffic control device.

The bridge was determined to be safe and the roadway was reopened to traffic.

Later on the same day another one bites the dust in Clifton Park. A tractor trailer struck the Carlton Road underpass between Van Patten Drive and Kinns Road.

“We don’t feel good about it, but we do the best we can to put signage up. We try to make sure trucks don’t do that but somethings getting lost in the mix,” said Clifton Park Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull.

The road was closed for a couple of hours. Bull say as a reminder Carlton Road remains inaccessible to box trucks, haul trucks and tractor trailers.

Bull says they are seeing a lot of truck drivers from out of state on the road. They are working with state troopers on some solutions.

“We have had conversations maybe truck drivers are trying to avoid tolls or weigh stations. We want to see what ways they are taking to get them to here. Our plan is to work with state troopers and county sheriffs to patrol these trucks before they make these mistakes,” said Bull.

Kendra Hems, President of the NY Trucking Association says when planning their route, truck drivers should rely on education, enforcement and engineering.

“We want to ensure that drivers are mapping out their routes out correctly, and again not solely relying on GPS. They should use other tools such as calling customers to find out the safest way to their destination,” said Hems.

Bull has announced that Carlton Road between Van Patten Drive and Kinns Road will be closed to traffic on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM to make several repairs at the train underpass.