Low and moderate risk high school sports begin to practice Monday

(WSYR-TV) — High school athletes in low to moderate risk sports can go back to practice beginning Monday. Those sports allowed to practice include soccer, cross country, and field hockey.

These sports have also been deemed safe enough to compete, unlike high-risk sports like football and ice hickey, which are only cleared to practice.

Several local school districts are not heading to the practice field though. Many have opted to push their fall season back to the spring. These districts include Fulton, Syracuse City Schools, and Solvay. In Oneida County, they’ve postponed football and cheerleading to the spring.

