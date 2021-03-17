Lovesac at Crossgates seeking qualified Sales Associates

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lovesac Company, known for their “Sactionals – The World’s Most Adaptable Couch™” opened its Crossgates Mall store back in September 2020. Now they are looking for three qualified Sales Associates to join their team.

Lovesac is located on the upper level near JCPenney in Crossgates Mall. Their products and people are one of a kind. They are changing the way people think about furniture. While embarking upon a career with Lovesac; associates will work within an interdependent team of professionals collaborating to exceed expectations in all facets of their growing business.

Currently, Lovesac at Crossgates is seeking to hire Sales Associates who will have a passion for their products and customers. Sales associates will identify the customer’s needs through utilization of the Lovesac proprietary selling process through demonstrating, quoting and closing sales and providing a customized shopping experience.

In addition to selling inside the showroom, associates will share that passion for the brand and products through utilization of social media outlets, hosting live demonstrations, engaging in live chats and posting content in an effort to grow brand awareness and sales revenue.

Summary of Key Job Responsibilities:

Responsible to meet or exceed individual sales goals and key performance indicators(KPIs).

Utilize Lovesac’s proprietary selling process, providing each customer with outstanding service by greeting and acknowledging every customer, demonstrating all products, maintaining outstanding standards, comprehensive knowledge of the entire product line and by applying “common sense and good taste” at all times.

Represent Lovesac on social media platforms, showcasing features and benefits and the uniqueness of our product platform.

Offer additional financing options to the customer including but not limited to Lovesac credit card and secondary financing programs, etc.

Consistently educate clients of current promotional offerings and products while maintaining knowledge of current promotional offerings and products.

Maintain inventory integrity and accuracy protecting company assets at all times.

Assists in the execution of any promotional campaigns, including product placement and marketing updates pursuant to Company standards.

Partner with store management to ensures that all customer service issues are resolved, and enhance all aspects of customer service, including order management.

Participate in ensuring that store standards are maintained (i.e., merchandising, marketing, store cleanliness, appropriate floor replenishment, backroom organization, safety, etc.) in accordance with Company operating policies and procedures.

Maintain inventory integrity through accurate processing of all POS transactions (i.e., sales, returns and exchanges) providing accurate information to clients.

Maintain a calm demeanor and manages issues professionally and according to our company standards.

Act with integrity and trust at all times, modeling behavior that respects our employees, peers and customers in accordance with the core values of our company.

Perform any other duties as requested by management.

Qualifications:

High School Diploma or equivalent certification.

Minimum of 1-2 years of related sales experience.

Must have a valid driver’s license.

Must be results-driven and utilize knowledge to meet or exceed KPIs and goals.

Must be self-motivated and driven to sell.

Must have proven time management skills and quickly adapts to a changing business environment.

Able to prioritize responsibilities with the appropriate level of urgency, able to listen and can use this information to solve problems, anticipate issues and make correct decisions based on a variety of situations.

Must take accountability and responsibility for your actions.

Must have the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously while meeting deadlines consistently.

Must have superior communication skills; verbal, written and interpersonal skills; able to listen effectively to solve problems, anticipate issues and make effective decisions.

Able to communicate in a positive and professional manner at all times.

Demonstrates strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Maintains the highest level of customer service, creating solutions and experiences that drive business results and engagement with the brand.

Must work collaboratively with fellow employees, treating all clients, both internal and external with dignity and respect at all times.

Proficiency required utilizing Microsoft Office including but not limited to iPad, laptop, POS systems, etc.

Must comply with the standards, policies and procedures outlined in the Lovesac Employee Handbook.

Consistent ability to work in an office environment and regularly report to work at Corporate Headquarters or designated showroom.

Must be capable of using and operating all equipment as required, including but not limited to: iPad, laptop, etc. Be able to move objects (including medium to large furniture items up to 75 pounds) from a lower to a higher position or horizontally from position-to-position or be able to assemble furniture while working on the selling floor or in our warehouse.

Must be able to travel, as required by the Company in its sole discretion, for occasional meetings and conferences using various forms of transportation.

Must possess a strong work ethic and exemplify The Lovesac Values.

To apply, click here.