‘Lovers’ Lanes’ checkout lines offered to last minute shoppers

(NEWS10) — Customers making last minute floral purchases on Valentine’s Day are being given the option to use special checkout lanes known as “Lovers’ Lanes.”

Price Chopper/Market 32 is offering unique checkout lines at its stores on Valentine’s Day to help expedite the checkout process for those making last minute floral purchases only.

The grocery story chain is estimated to sell about 500,000 roses this week in anticipation of the holiday, with about half of these purchases expected to be sold on Valentine’s Day itself.

