It’s hard to believe that in 2019 some kids in the Capital Region are going to school hungry. But one local program is helping to fill the food gap for students during the day- One snack at a time.

Snacks can be a quick bite for kids at school. So easy to grab and go.

That’s what teacher’s aide Kelly Stevens thought too- until a few years ago when hungry student opened up her eyes with a question: Kelly: "'Mrs. Stevens, I’m hungry. Do you have a snack?' 'Yeah! I’ve got a snack. What do you want?' Go to my lunchbox, give her something. She was very grateful. The next day. 'Mrs. Stevens, my mom still didn’t send me with a snack.' 'Ok, let’s got to my car.' Get something and give it to her. Find out she’s homeless. Mom can’t even buy a thing of bread. “