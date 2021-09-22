Love literature? Check out the 4th Annual Albany Book Festival

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 4th Annual Albany Book Festival is happening Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. The festival is presented by the New York State Writers Institute at the University at Albany.

The event, held in-person for the first time since 2019, will reportedly feature world-renowned authors, local authors, and online workshops about writing and publishing. Events, which are free and open to the public, will begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

“We are proud to announce that we are returning to a live, in-person and on-campus event for our 4th annual Albany Book Festival. We’ve worked hard to restore all those things we missed, which make a live and in-person Albany Book Festival so magical,” said Writers Institute Director Paul Grondahl. “After the coronavirus pandemic caused us to pivot to a virtual book festival last year, we are grateful to bring together a community of readers, writers, editors, publishers and booksellers once again in a celebration of literature.”

According to organizers, the festival will start with an awards ceremony honoring the New York State Author and the New York State Poet at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. The names of the laureates will reportedly be announced later this month. Additionally, the winner of the inaugural Bruce Piasecki and Andrea Masters Award on Business and Society Writing will also be announced on Friday, Sept. 24.

The list of Albany Book Festival guests includes (subject to change):

Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (Friday Black: Stories),

(Friday Black: Stories), Ayad Akhtar (Homeland Elegies),

(Homeland Elegies), Robert Boyers (The Tyranny of Virtue: Identity, The Academy, and the Hunt for Political Heresies),

(The Tyranny of Virtue: Identity, The Academy, and the Hunt for Political Heresies), Elizabeth Brundage (The Vanishing Point),

(The Vanishing Point), Mary Gaitskill (This is Pleasure),

(This is Pleasure), Garth Greenwell (Cleanness),

(Cleanness), Farah Jasmine Griffin (Read Until You Understand: The Profound Wisdom of Black Life and Literature),

(Read Until You Understand: The Profound Wisdom of Black Life and Literature), Janell Hobson (When God Lost Her Tongue: Historical Consciousness and the Black Feminist Imagination),

(When God Lost Her Tongue: Historical Consciousness and the Black Feminist Imagination), Quiara Alegría Hudes (My Broken Language: A Memoir, co-wrote the Tony Award-winning stage musical “In the Heights” with Lin-Manuel Miranda.),

(My Broken Language: A Memoir, co-wrote the Tony Award-winning stage musical “In the Heights” with Lin-Manuel Miranda.), Amitava Kumar (A Time Outside This Time),

(A Time Outside This Time), Reif Larsen (Uma Wimple Charts her House),

(Uma Wimple Charts her House), Emily Layden (All Girls),

(All Girls), Ed Lin (David Tung Can’t Have a Girlfriend Until He Gets Into an Ivy League College),

(David Tung Can’t Have a Girlfriend Until He Gets Into an Ivy League College), George Makari (Of Fear and Strangers: A History of Xenophobia),

(Of Fear and Strangers: A History of Xenophobia), Bethany C. Morrow (So Many Beginnings: A Little Women Remix),

(So Many Beginnings: A Little Women Remix), Peter Osnos (An Especially Good View: Watching History Happen),

(An Especially Good View: Watching History Happen), Jay Parini (Borges and Me: An Encounter),

(Borges and Me: An Encounter), David Pietrusza (Too Long Ago: A Childhood Memoir. A Vanished World.),

(Too Long Ago: A Childhood Memoir. A Vanished World.), Nathaniel Philbrick (Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy),

(Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy), David Rohde (In Deep: The FBI, the CIA, and the Truth about America’s “Deep State”),

(In Deep: The FBI, the CIA, and the Truth about America’s “Deep State”), Ed Schwarzschild (In Security),

(In Security), Dana Spiotta (Wayward),

(Wayward), Setsuko Winchester ( www.yellowbowlproject.com ) and

( ) and Simon Winchester (LAND: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World).

The book festival will also include:

A Local Authors Marketplace

Readings by young local writers published in Skribblers magazine

Readings from banned books to help kick off Banned Books Week beginning September 26 with the theme, “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”

More information about the festival can be found online.