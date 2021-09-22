Love classic cars? The Saratoga Motorcar Auction is this weekend

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The fifth annual Saratoga Motorcar Auction returns this weekend. The auction will be Friday, September 24 from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, September 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC).

“We are excited to have a vast array of excellent vehicles for our fifth year,” said Dan Ritopecki, Auction Director. “The fact that we have such diversity amongst our consignments shows that we are gaining even more credibility and trust in the auction industry in the past five years.”

There will be an auction preview day on September 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. which is free to the public. Spectator tickets for auction days are $20 per person, per day, and will be on-sale at the entrance gate. Free parking is available in SPAC’s east lot.

Over 300 collectible vehicles plus automobilia will be available for bid. Check out some of them below!

1948 Cadillac 62 Custom Resto-Mod

1950 Chevrolet 3600

1952 Bentley Mark VI

1955 Chevrolet Bel Air

1956 Arnolt Bristol

1956 Chevrolet 3100

1964 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint Speciale SS

1968 Cadillac Coupe Deville

The Saratoga Motorcar Auction is the largest, annual fundraiser by the Saratoga Automobile Museum, a not-for-profit institution. Last year, $3.7 million was raised for the museum.

People can bid in person, online, over the phone, or via proxy. More information can be found on the auction’s website.