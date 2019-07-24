Love and basketball to help curb gun violence

Activists are sending a strong message against gun violence after a three-year old was hit by a stray bullet during a shoot out.

A few hours a day James Tucker and his friends sit a block away from where a little boy was shot signing up kids for a start-up basketball league.

While protests happened down the street, three guys are aiming to connect with neighborhood kids a block away.

“All our life, when we were younger, we had older guys, mentors,” Tucker said. “Now it’s our turn. So we got to do what we got to do,” he said.

Councilmen have openly criticized the lack of activities in the South End. They’ve linked it to the rise in violence.

The basketball league will give about 80 kids something to do five days a week.

The league is free. Parents can sign kids up on Elizabeth Street at their pop up stand at 4:15 p.m. every day.

