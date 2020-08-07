Louisiana teenager wins first virtual national spelling bee, takes home $10K

News

by: Victoria Cristina

Posted: / Updated:

HARVEY, LA – Thirteen-year-old Zaila Avant-Garde beat out 88 other kids from around the country in Kaplan’s first virtual spelling bee.

Zaila won with the correct spelling of the word “qashqai.”

She went through 31 rounds of spelling before taking the win, which came with a grand-prize of $10,000.

Zaila has already been featured in the Guinness Book of World Records, for bounce-juggling.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga