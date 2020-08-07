Louisiana teenager wins first virtual national spelling bee, takes home $10K

HARVEY, LA – Thirteen-year-old Zaila Avant-Garde beat out 88 other kids from around the country in Kaplan’s first virtual spelling bee.

Zaila won with the correct spelling of the word “qashqai.”

She went through 31 rounds of spelling before taking the win, which came with a grand-prize of $10,000.

Zaila has already been featured in the Guinness Book of World Records, for bounce-juggling.

